Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Daniel Smith joined Castleford from Huddersfield last week

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Leeds commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford has brought in Aaron Murphy (knee), Jake Wardle and Joe Wardle.

Woolford's side fell to a narrow 17-16 defeat at Wakefield last week.

Castleford Tigers could give a debut to former Giants prop Daniel Smith after he joined the club last week.

Smith is one of three players to come into the squad, along with Mike McMeeken and Junior Moors (neck), while Nathan Massey, Alex Foster and Will Maher drop out.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Joe Wardle.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Holmes, Mata'utia, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.