Huddersfield Giants: Bradford Bulls forward Oliver Wilson joins Super League club

Oliver Wilson has come through Bradford Bull's academy

Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls forward Oliver Wilson for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old England academy player has been handed a full-time contract until the end of the 2023 season.

As part of the deal, Giants prop Colton Roche, 25, will move to Bradford on a season-long loan.

Roche returns to Odsal having made 25 appearances for the Red, Amber and Black during the 2017 season before joining Huddersfield.