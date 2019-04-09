Huddersfield Giants: Bradford Bulls forward Oliver Wilson joins Super League club

Oliver Wilson in action for Bradford Bulls
Oliver Wilson has come through Bradford Bull's academy

Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls forward Oliver Wilson for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old England academy player has been handed a full-time contract until the end of the 2023 season.

As part of the deal, Giants prop Colton Roche, 25, will move to Bradford on a season-long loan.

Roche returns to Odsal having made 25 appearances for the Red, Amber and Black during the 2017 season before joining Huddersfield.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you