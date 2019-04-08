Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Week nine's point scoring in Super League

It was another remarkable weekend in Super League, which saw St Helens tumble to their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Catalans Dragons.

Likewise, the scoring in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel was eventful with some familiar faces and a few off-the-beaten track names entering the fray.

Here are the highlights from the latest round, picked by the Super League Man of Steel Panel, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley.

Rovers' McGuire punishes struggling Rhinos

Hull KR 45-26 Leeds - Thursday, 4 April

He spent 15 years at Leeds Rhinos, but Hull KR playmaker Danny McGuire had little sentiment for his old club on the field with a virtuoso display.

The 36-year-old scored a try, created two tries and three tackle busts, as well as 17 tackles as Rovers swamped the struggling Rhinos.

Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell was one of the few highlights as she scored four tries and running 235 metres, while Rovers full-back Craig Hall made 23 carries for 217 metres, 10 tackle busts and one assist.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Danny McGuire (Hull KR)

2 points - Konrad Hurrell (Leeds)

1 point - Craig Hall (Hull KR)

Gildart shines, but Cas overhaul Wigan

Castleford 38-28 Wigan - Friday, 5 April

Castleford's second-half comeback against Wigan was the major talking point of Friday's Super League game, but the stand-out player was England centre Oliver Gildart.

Gildart was terrific, scoring two tries and creating another for George Williams with a thrilling break.

The Tigers fightback was inspired, in part by hooker Adam Milner and prop Liam Watts who provided energy and power up front to turn the game around.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Oliver Gildart (Wigan)

2 points - Adam Milner (Castleford) - Scored a try, two assists and 13 carries for 124 metres.

1 point - Liam Watts (Castleford) - Made 28 tackles, 15 carries and five tackle busts for 150 metres.

Blake Austin continues his unstoppable progress

Blake Austin was outstanding again, scoring two tries and assisting two

Warrington 48-12 London - Friday, 5 April

When Blake Austin plays well, it seems as though Warrington are playing well. They demolished London, with the former Canberra Raiders half utterly dominant.

He scored two tries, two assists, ran 16 times, two clean breaks, four tackle busts. Outstanding figures.

Joe Philbin and Tom Lineham also acquired Man of Steel points on a good night for Steve Price's side.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Blake Austin (Warrington)

2 points - Joe Philbin (Warrington) - 22 tackles, 91 metres and 11 tackles.

1 point - Tom Lineham (Warrington) - Three tries, 108 metres and three tackle busts.

Big Dave rumbles Wakefield to success

"Two individual tries that changed the game" - was the view of the Super League Man of Steel panel

Wakefield 17-16 Huddersfield - Friday, 5 April

Danny Brough might have dropped the goal that won it, but the 'Mulleted Maestro' - David Fifita - turned on the style to lead Wakefield to victory against Huddersfield. His two rampaging scores came on the back of 13 tackle busts, 134 metres and 16 carries.

His team-mate Reece Lyne crossed for a try, in addition to 16 tackle busts and 20 carries - relentless for a centre.

Darnell McIntosh was Huddersfield's star man, scoring two tries including a beautiful effort on the back of a dummy and also made 92 metres.

Man of Steel points

3 points - David Fifita (Wakefield): "Two individual tries that changed the game"

2 points - Reece Lyne (Wakefield): "Handful all night with solid tackle busts and big metres made"

1 point - Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield): "One try, one assist, good play from full-back"

Tomkins helps Catalans end Saints' unbeaten record

Sam Tomkins kicked a goal, created a try and scored one as Catalans pulled out a big result

Catalans 18-10 St Helens - Saturday, 6 April

If there was going to be one result which stood out over the weekend in Super League - it was this one. Catalans Dragons ended a miserable run of form which included defeats by Salford and Wigan, by beating otherwise 100% St Helens.

Sam Tomkins was the stand-out player, alongside fellow pivot Tony Gigot. Flying winger Tommy Makinson crossed for an impressive score, but it was not enough to keep Saints on their unbeaten start.

3 points - Sam Tomkins (Catalans): One try, one assist, five tackle busts

2 points - Tony Gigot (Catalans): One try, five tackle busts, 129 metres

1 point - Tommy Makinson (St Helens): One try, five tackle busts, 140 metres

Griffin punishes his old club Salford as Hull win

Josh Griffin scored a hat-trick for Hull FC

Salford 16-23 Hull - Sunday, 7 April

Hull FC were winners at Salford and a big part of their success was former Red Devils centre Josh Griffin. He won his tussle with sibling George, with three tries, 102 metres and seven tackle busts.

Marc Sneyd's kicking game was another major factor, as he kicked 11 points and created a try. Salford's bright light was the pacy, skilful Niall Evalds who scored one try and ran for 93 metres out of 10 carries.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

2 points - Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

1 point - Niall Evalds (Salford)