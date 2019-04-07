Leeds Rhinos: James Lowes leaves Super League club for new role

Kevin Sinfield (left) chats with James Lowes
James Lowes' (right) role as assistant coach at Leeds will be filled on an interim basis by former Hull FC, Wakefield and France boss Richard Agar

Leeds Rhinos have released assistant coach James Lowes from his contract so he can start a new role "outside of rugby league".

The former Great Britain hooker, 49, returned to the club as first-team coach in July when Kevin Sinfield became director of rugby.

He and Sinfield secured Super League safety last season before David Furner was appointed head coach in September.

Leeds are currently bottom of the table after losing eight of their 10 games.

