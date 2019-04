Daniel Smith has spent time on loan at Championship side Featherstone this season

Castleford Tigers have signed Huddersfield Giants prop Daniel Smith on a deal until the end of next season.

The 26-year-old had not featured for the Giants this year and spent time on loan with Championship side Featherstone.

"It's happened pretty quickly and I'm over the moon really," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I'm from here and I've always wanted to play for this club. I hope this is my last move."