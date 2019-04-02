Gabriel Hamlin: Wigan Warriors forward suspended

Gabriel Hamlin did not feature for Wigan in the 2018 Grand Final, but stated this season strongly

Wigan Warriors forward Gabriel Hamlin has been suspended by the Rugby Football League after being charged with a UK Anti-Doping violation.

The 22-year-old, who joined from South Sydney Rabbitohs in October 2017, has returned to his native Australia.

Hamlin played in all but one of Wigan's opening eight matches and is currently in the second year of a two-year deal.

"Wigan will look to support Gabriel throughout this process," said Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan.

"Gabriel has requested to be closer to his family during this difficult time and we fully support this request."

He will be unavailable for selection during his "provisional suspension" by the RFL, his club said in a statement.