Paul McShane: Castleford Tigers hooker banned for three games

Paul McShane signed a five-year deal with Cas in January 2018

Castleford hooker Paul McShane has been banned for three matches after being found guilty of intentional use of his elbow/forearm in his side's Super League defeat against Leeds.

McShane pleaded guilty but challenged the Grade D charge.

However, the disciplinary ruling found the grading "correct and appropriate".

His previous record, remorse following the incident and the fact no injury was caused meant the punishment was on the lower end of the scale.

McShane, who also received a £500 fine, will miss matches against champions Wigan, Huddersfield and Wakefield.