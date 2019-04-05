Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Masi Matongo has featured in every game for Hull FC so far this season but will miss the Salford game with a shoulder injury

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils make two changes to their side as they hope to bounce back from their defeat by Wakefield when they host Hull FC on Sunday.

Tyrone McCarthy and Ben Nakubuwai return to the 19-man squad, replacing Daniel Murray and Adam Lawton.

Hull FC are without 11 players for the trip to Salford, with forward Masi Matongo out with a shoulder injury.

Veteran Gareth Ellis returns to the squad while full-back Connor Wynne, 18, could make his Super League debut.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Sau, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Olpherts, Turgut, Inu, Hastings.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Manu, Lane, Paea, Logan, Litten, Washbrook, Ellis, Savelio, Wynne.