Super League: Catalans Dragons v St Helens

St Helens have won their first eight Super League matches this season, scoring an average of more than 30 points per game

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will hope to stretch their winning start to the Super League season to nine games when they face Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Danny Richardson is in Saints' squad in place of Theo Fages, while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has been left out as his partner is due to give birth.

Benjamin Jullien replaces Kenny Edwards in the only change to the Dragons' squad that lost 42-0 at Wigan.

If involved, back-rower Jullien will make his 100th career appearance.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote, Welsby.