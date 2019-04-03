Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Brad Dwyer
Brad Dwyer's drop-goal consigned Castleford to a golden-point defeat at Leeds last week
Betfred Super League
Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to the team that lost by golden point to Leeds.

Paul McShane starts a three-match ban, and Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O'Neill are among those to come in.

Wigan Warriors welcome back Joe Greenwood after suspension ruled him out of the win over Catalans

Prop Tony Clubb (knee), scrum-half Sam Powell (ankle), second-row Liam Farrell (pectoral) and winger Liam Marshall (knee) remain sidelined.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.

