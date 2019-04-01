Challenge Cup fifth-round draw: Leeds Rhinos to host League One Workington

Media playback is not supported on this device Keighley 12-14 Bradford: Bulls progress to fifth round of the Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos will host League One Workington Town in the Challenge Cup fifth round.

Only Wigan have lifted the Cup on more occasions than 13-times winners Leeds, whose most recent win was in 2015.

Thatto Heath, the only amateur club left in the competition, will host Championship side Dewsbury.

Ties will be played on 13-14 April and the remaining eight Super League clubs, including holders Catalans Dragons, will enter in the sixth round.

Bradford's reward for beating League One Keighley in the fourth round is a home game against second tier rivals Featherstone.

Unlike Leeds the other three Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage have all been pitted against Championship opposition, with Salford and Hull KR hosting Rochdale and Leigh respectively, while London Broncos face a trip to Halifax.

Fifth-round draw

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions

Widnes v York City Knights

Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams

Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town

Halifax v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone

Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs