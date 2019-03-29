Super League: London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary was named in England's 30-man performance squad earlier this week

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos have named an unchanged 19-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

The Broncos, promoted from the Championship last season, have won three of their first eight games but lost narrowly to Hull FC last time out.

Adam O'Brien is back in Huddersfield's squad for the trip to the capital.

The Giants will start the match as one of three clubs with only four Super League points following bottom club Leeds' win over Castleford on Thursday.

London (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Wardle.