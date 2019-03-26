Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Jonny Lomax stars for leaders St Helens

St Helens captain James Roby leads the race for the 2019 Super League Man of Steel award

We've been treated to seven weeks of a scintillating Super League season, and the hunt for Steve Prescott Man of Steel points continues.

Following this weekend's round of fixtures, there's a familiar theme in the overall standings.

Here are the highlights of the round, picked by the Super League Man of Steel Panel, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley.

Blake Austin leads narrow Warrington win

Warrington's Blake Austin scored a try and assist in their narrow win at Wakefield

Wakefield 32-34 Warrington: Thursday, 21 March

A thrilling game saw Warrington earn a narrow win despite Wakefield's spirited second-half comeback.

Danny Brough missed a 78th-minute conversion for the hosts as Warrington's first-half efforts - led by a fine Blake Austin performance - saw them over the line.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Blake Austin - Warrington: A try and an assist, Austin's display made the difference.

2 points: Kyle Wood - Wakefield: Changed the game as they fought to recover, scoring two tries and bagging an assist.

1 point: Mike Cooper - Warrington: The Wire prop had an impressive game, with more positive offloads (five) than any other player.

Lomax the talisman as Saints march to victory

Jonny Lomax has scored five tries in seven games for St Helens this season

Castleford 12-42 St Helens: Friday, 22 March

St Helens secured a seventh win in a row when they demolished Castleford at The Jungle.

Jonny Lomax starred for Saints as a dominant performance brought another victory for the league leaders.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Jonny Lomax - St Helens: A try, an assist and 217 metres, more than any other player on the pitch.

2 points: Peter Mata'utia - Castleford: A joint-highest four offloads for the full-back as they registered two tries on the night.

1 point: Alex Walmsley - St Helens: Walmsley made 13 tackles as the visitors rallied to victory.

Gaskell's kicking inspires Giants to vital win

Lee Gaskell has kicked 14 goals in five games for the Huddersfield Giants in 2019

Huddersfield 42-8 Hull KR: Friday, 22 March

A resounding victory for Huddersfield was led by the kicking of Lee Gaskell, as they comfortably overcame Hull Kingston Rovers.

The victory saw the Giants climb off the bottom of the Super League table, moving two points above Leeds Rhinos.

3 points: Lee Gaskell - Huddersfield: Involved in every attack the hosts created and kicked seven goals on their way to a big win.

2 points: Kruise Leeming - Huddersfield: Two tries, 21 carries and an assist in a stylish performance by the Giants man.

1 point: Darnell McIntosh - Huddersfield: Got himself on the scoresheet with a try as well as a second-highest 141 metres made.

Catalans win thanks to Yaha's four-fer

Fouad Yaha had not scored a try since Catalans' 35-6 loss at home to Wigan on 18 August 2018

Catalans 26-22 Leeds: Saturday, 23 March

Four tries for Fouad Yaha helped Catalans to an important win against Leeds at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday.

Leeds are now bottom of Super League following this round of games, with this their seventh loss in eight games this season.

3 points: Fouad Yaha - Catalans: The Dragons winger scored four tries during a strong overall performance.

2 points: Brayden Wiliame - Catalans: Assisted two of Yaha's tries as the hosts held on for a memorable win.

1 point: Ash Handley - Leeds: Despite a disappointing defeat, Handley scored three tries, one of which was a brilliant run from deep.

Griffin stars in fine Hull performance

Josh Griffin moved to full-back in Hull FC's marginal victory over London Broncos

London 24-28 Hull: Sunday, 24 March

Another narrow victory in this round of games saw Hull FC edge London Broncos, with Josh Griffin's two tries proving the difference.

3 points: Josh Griffin - Hull: Scored a fine double and set up another. When moved to full-back he performed well as the visitors clinched victory.

2 points: Danny Houghton - Hull: Played all 80 minutes and and shone in attack. Ended the game with an assist and took the pressure off a limping Albert Kelly.

1 point: Alex Walker - London: Showed maturity beyond his youth. Solid under the high ball and in defence. Made 118 metres as the hosts fought well.

Williams helps Wigan battle to win

A George Williams hat-trick of tries helped Wigan to only their second win of the Super League campaign so far.

Salford battled hard as they looked to ensure Wigan's poor form continued, but Williams' performance made the difference.

Salford 22-30 Wigan: Sunday, 24 March

3 points: George Williams - Wigan: Scored three tries and made 169 metres as Wigan sealed a vital win at the AJ Bell Stadium.

2 points: Josh Jones - Salford: A try, two offloads and a whopping 34 tackles capped a fine performance for the Salford centre.

1 points: Tommy Leuluai - Wigan: One try, one assist and 31 tackles in a fine all-round display for the Wigan man.

Overall standings