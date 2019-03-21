Shaun Lunt: Hull KR hooker ready to make return after illness scare

Shaun Lunt has not played for Hull KR since the Qualifiers game against Toulouse last September

Hull KR hooker Shaun Lunt is looking forward to his return to playing rugby league after a bout of sepsis threatened to end his career.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital in September last year, which was eventually diagnosed as blood poisoning following an infected spinal abscess.

After recovering, Lunt is ready for his comeback at Huddersfield on Friday.

"It's been tough, I've never experienced anything like this before," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's made me stronger, as the old cliche goes. I didn't think I'd be back until end of April or the start of May so to be in contention is great."

Lunt always confident of return

Cumbrian Lunt scarcely doubted his ability to make a comeback in rugby league, although there was a little hesitation when the illness left him flat out and recovering in bed.

"I did at first when I was in hospital," Lunt added.

"I'm pretty determined, but it's my life, I've always wanted to play rugby, it's a huge part of my life, I wouldn't have moved to Huddersfield or met my wife and wouldn't have my kids.

"It was my main focus, it was about when I would be back. It's been hard work but I'm back there in the end."

Back on familiar turf

Lunt's first game back for Rovers could come against his old club Huddersfield, where he spent six years and played 123 games.

As a hooker, the former Castleford, Workington and Leeds pivot will be heavily involved across the board and is already anticipating business as usual.

"I'm just going to threw myself in at the deep end," he said. "If you put yourself in 50/50 then you'll come off second best.

"I'll go out there as though I've never been injured and hopefully come through okay."