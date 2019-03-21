Richard Moore: Veteran ex-Leeds prop retires after head injury with Hunslet

Richard Moore was part of the Leeds side which went on to win the Super League Grand Final in 2012

Former Leeds and Wakefield front-rower Richard Moore has been forced to retire following a head injury while playing for current club Hunslet.

The 38-year-old has made more than 350 appearances for 10 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League One since making his debut in 2002.

Moore was withdrawn with the head knock in his only appearance for Hunslet, against Doncaster in February.

"I've got memories for life," Moore tweeted following the news.

"Rugby has been my dream since I was 10 years old, and I've lived the dream.

"I'm gutted at how my career has ended, but without going into too much detail it looks like I'm going to need surgery on my neck."

Moore played with Crohn's disease during his career, but revealed to BBC Radio Leeds in February that he had overcome the illness.