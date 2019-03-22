Super League: London Broncos v Hull FC

London Broncos half-back Jordan Abdull joined the club from Hull FC over the winter

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward is forced into one change from the squad which won at Leeds Rhinos.

Scrum-half Morgan Smith is recalled after James Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in the 18-16 victory.

Prop forward Mickey Paea returns for Hull FC after recovering from a rib injury which kept him out of their defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Cameron Scott could appear for the first time this season, with Danny Washbrook also coming in.

Joe Westerman (collarbone and sternum) and Mark Minichiello (personal reasons) will miss the trip, but back-rower Minichiello is expected to be available for next Friday's match against Warrington Wolves.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Scott, Naulago, Ellis.