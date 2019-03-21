Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Tom Briscoe scored a try for Leeds in their defeat by London Broncos last Friday

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara names an 18-man squad while waiting for the registration of Sam Kasiano, who has joined from Melbourne Storm.

Greg Bird and Sam Moa are unavailable after suffering concussions during the win at Hull KR, while Benjamin Jullien also misses out through injury.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back skipper Kallum Watkins from a knee injury.

However, Adam Cuthbertson is ruled out by the ankle injury that forced him off during the defeat by London Broncos.

Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith and Brad Singleton, who all missed the match against the Broncos, are included.

Scrum-half Richie Myler is set to make his 300th career appearance against the side he joined the Rhinos from last year.

Leeds have lost their past four Super League matches and are 11th in the table, four points and three places behind the Dragons.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Edwards, Bousquet, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Tomkins.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Holroyd.