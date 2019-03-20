Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Hull Kingston Rovers

Shaun Lunt
Shaun Lunt scored one try in 12 games for Hull KR last season
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford is short of fit players with eight out for at least another week.

It means he can only select an 18-man squad to face Rovers, and may call on the Giants academy for extra depth.

Former Giants hooker Shaun Lunt has been included in the Hull KR squad for the first time this season.

The 31-year-old, who has been recovering from bacterial meningitis, is joined in the squad by prop Robbie Mulhern for the trip west.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, L. Senior, I. Senior, Joe Wardle.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger, Rooks, Bardle

