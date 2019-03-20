Super League: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have prop Grant Millington available again after a two-game suspension for punching in the win against Hull KR.

Academy hooker Jacques O'Neill is the player to make way for the Australian front-rower in Daryl Powell's squad.

St Helens have named the same squad that won at Huddersfield last week

Justin Holbrook's side have a 100% record, having won all six of their Super League games and are two points clear at the top of the table.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minkin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote