Wakefield Trinity: Johnstone injury sparks Super League club's search for replacement

Ex-Salford and Wakefield winger Mason Caton-Brown had a try disallowed for Toronto in the Million Pound Game with another of his old clubs London Broncos

Wakefield Trinity are eyeing the chance to re-sign Mason Caton-Brown in the wake of the season-ending injury suffered by winger Tom Johnstone.

Johnstone, 23, is set to have an operation after rupturing knee ligaments in Friday's win at Hull.

Trinity boss Chris Chester has confirmed that Caton-Brown, 25, who finished last season with Toronto Wolfpack, is under consideration.

"I'm led to believe he's playing rugby union," said Chester.

"We're looking thin in the outside backs and we can't afford to pick up any more injuries.

"We've had a discussion about whether we dip into the market and bring someone in.

"We'll get this week out of the way and see if there is any quality out there."

Apart from rugby union convert Caton-Brown, who also played for London Broncos and Salford, Wakefield are also looking at former Widnes back Krisnan Inu, one of three players released by the Vikings after they went into administration.

Wakefield will also be without centre Bill Tupou for Thursday's home game against Warrington, but have a ready-made replacement in Joe Arundel.

In the meantime, the absence of Johnstone, who ran in 24 Super League tries last season, could pave the way for Lee Kershaw to make his debut.