Ben Westwood: Warrington forward faces headbutt ban after Wigan red card

Ben Westwood is sent off
After reviewing video evidence referee Ben Thaler sent Ben Westwood off for a headbutt

Warrington's veteran second-row Ben Westwood could face a ban of up to five games after being sent off for a headbutt against Wigan on Friday.

The 37-year-old former England forward reacted after a melee towards the end of the Super League game and appeared to headbutt Wigan's Morgan Escare.

He will face a tribunal for a Grade D headbutt offence - the third-highest level of sanction in Super League.

Meanwhile, Wakefield's Danny Kirmond has been given a two-match ban.

Kirmond was found to have made dangerous contact with an opponent who was kicking the ball during his side's Super League clash with Hull FC.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you