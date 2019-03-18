Ben Westwood: Warrington forward faces headbutt ban after Wigan red card

After reviewing video evidence referee Ben Thaler sent Ben Westwood off for a headbutt

Warrington's veteran second-row Ben Westwood could face a ban of up to five games after being sent off for a headbutt against Wigan on Friday.

The 37-year-old former England forward reacted after a melee towards the end of the Super League game and appeared to headbutt Wigan's Morgan Escare.

He will face a tribunal for a Grade D headbutt offence - the third-highest level of sanction in Super League.

Meanwhile, Wakefield's Danny Kirmond has been given a two-match ban.

Kirmond was found to have made dangerous contact with an opponent who was kicking the ball during his side's Super League clash with Hull FC.