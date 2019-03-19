Super League Man of Steel: Dummy-half magic, dominant halves and wing wizards pick up points

St Helens' 2007 Man of Steel James Roby leads the race for the 2019 award after six rounds

With six weeks of the season under way in Super League, the push for Man of Steel points continues to throw up new names.

However, six of the top 10 all picked up extra marks in this weekend's competition.

Here are the round six successes, as picked by the Super League Man of Steel panel, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley.

Morgan Knowles stars as Saints thrash Giants

Morgan Knowles was named as the key man in St Helens' win over Huddersfield

Huddersfield 6-40 St Helens, Thursday, 14 March

Morgan Knowles takes the maximum points from St Helens' sixth win in a row, this time at Huddersfield Giants. His try was one of seven for the unbeaten Saints, while his defensive work helped quell the Giants' fight-back.

Dom Peyroux was a revelation in the pack, moved from centre, while James Roby - one of the front-runners for the award even at this early stage - continued to impress.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Morgan Knowles - St Helens: The Wales international scored a try and made 27 tackles for Saints.

2 points: Dominique Peyroux - St Helens: Scored a try, made 27 tackles and 13 carries.

1 points: James Roby - St Helens: Set up two tries, made 11 dummy-half breaks and made 102 metres with an average gain of 9.27.

Danny Brough shines as Trinity beat old club Hull

Danny Brough kicked six goals and created a try in Friday's win for Wakefield at old club Hull

Hull 12-32 Wakefield, Friday, 15 March

Danny Brough returned to familiar turf to lead Wakefield Trinity to an impressive victory against Hull FC, who had been resurgent of late.

His three points were earned on the pack of an enormous forward pack effort

Man of Steel points

3 points: Danny Brough - Wakefield: Brough scored 12 points from the tee, assisted a try and made six attacking kicks.

2 points: Pauli Pauli - Wakefield: "Strong off the bench and provided a great platform for Brough," said the MoS panellist, as Pauli scored a try and made five tackle busts.

1 points: David Fifita - Wakefield: "Thorn in FC's side when he was on the pitch," the panel said. Fifita made a game-best 162 metres, 10 tackle busts and 27 tackles.

Briscoe a Leeds light in London loss

Tom Briscoe scored a try for Leeds but it was not enough to avoid defeat by London Broncos

Leeds 16-18 London, Friday, 15th March

Tom Briscoe was the panellist's choice for the three maximum points against London Broncos, as he did much to drive Leeds forward and scored a try for the Rhinos, albeit in defeat.

London's impressive display was highlighted by the selection of Eloi Pelissier, who offered plenty of zip from dummy-half, and Rhys Williams - whose display mirrored the impact made by Briscoe out wide.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Tom Briscoe - Leeds: Briscoe scored a try, made 131 metres from 17 carriers and one clean break, plus four tackle busts.

2 points: Eloi Pelissier - London: Pelissier made big metres, racking up 141 from 14 carries, averaging more than 10m a run, and five tackle busts, along with a huge 43 tackles.

1 points: Rhys Williams - London: Williams was another big outlet, charging for 119 metres and providing an assist.

Daryl Clark torments Wigan in Wire win

Daryl Clark was the biggest metre maker for Warrington against Wigan

Warrington 25-12 Wigan, Friday, 15 March

Daryl Clark played a key role out of dummy-half as Warrington continued Wigan's miserable start to the new season while keeping up their own near-perfect opening.

He was assisted by Ben Currie's wide-running and defence, as well as a textbook display of full-back positioning and play from Stefan Ratchford.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Daryl Clark - Warrington: Clark was peerless in terms of metres, and also without equal in terms of number of carries.

2 points: Ben Currie - Warrington: Ran for more than 100 metres, created a try and also had one chalked off - following a terrific line break - when he failed to ground the ball.

1 points: Stefan Ratchford - Warrington: Ratchford scored a try and also made more than 100 metres, racking up five tackle busts and three clean breaks.

McShane the catalyst as Cas cling on against Salford

Paul McShane raced away with 113 metres for Castleford, despite being sin-binned

Castleford 25-20 Salford - Sunday, 17 March

Not even a sin-binning could deprive Paul McShane of three Man of Steel points after Castleford ground out a hard-earned win against Salford. He was at the heart of Cas' attack and passionately involved in defence too.

Salford playmaker Jackson Hastings has been outstanding too with assists and a good kicking game, while Peter Mata'utia was again a fine performer as Castleford's full-back.

Man of Steel points

3 points: Paul McShane - Castleford: Ran 113 metres from 14 carries, created Jesse Sene-Lefao's score, with 25 tackles showing his graft.

2 points: Jackson Hastings - Salford: Jackson was Salford's top metre-maker, one clean break, one assist, three tackle-breaks and five attacking kicks. Involved throughout.

1 points: Peter Mata'utia - Castleford: Mata'utia got an assist, three tackle busts and took 16 carries.

Langi creates a stunning Catalans winner

Samisoni Langi created a brilliant try for Lewis Tierney with a sneaky short-side kick and chase

Hull KR 16-18 Catalans - Sunday, 17 March

3 points: Samisoni Langi - Catalans: Ran 165 metres out wide in the centres, but still had the composure to roll in a brilliant kick to help Lewis Tierney score the crucial game-breaking try.

2 points: George Lawler - Hull KR: Lawler ran for 119 metres and made 38 tackles for Rovers in their last-gasp defeat.

1 points: Sam Tomkins - Catalans: Tomkins' kicked key goals for Catalans.

