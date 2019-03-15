Super League: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Salford's winter signing Adam Walker looks set for his first Super League appearance since 2017 following his 20-month cocaine ban

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Sunday, 17 March Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester; Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Castleford second-row forward Oliver Holmes could make his first appearance of the campaign after recovering from end-of-last-season shoulder surgery.

He comes into the 19-man squad for half-back Cory Aston, who this week joined Newcastle Thunder on loan.

Cas play a Salford side level with them on eight points following their eight-try 46-0 romp against Catalans.

Adam Walker's ban is over and he may make his debut after being named in the Red Devils squad instead of Greg Burke.

Jake Bibby retains his place after his performance in Perpignan, in which he scored two tries and also came up with two assists.

Castleford (from): Clare; Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.