Super League: Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been out with a troublesome back injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 15 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and the BBC Sport website and app; Live scores online

Leeds welcome back veteran back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan to the squad for the visit of the Broncos.

Tom Holroyd is also in the Rhinos' squad but Brad Singleton and Cameron Smith miss out for David Furner's side.

Half-back James Cunningham, prop Nathan Mason, centres Ryan Morgan and Jay Pitts plus speedy back Kieran Dixon all return for London.

Sadiq Adebiyi, James Meadows, Mark Ioane, Jacob Ogden and Morgan Smith miss out for the Broncos.

The game marks a return to familiar turf for Broncos head coach Danny Ward, who spent seven years at Headingley, as well as Rhinos academy product Pitts.

Leeds (from): Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Merrin, Ablett, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Donaldson, Newman, Holroyd

London (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates