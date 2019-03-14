Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Brad Fash replaces Mickey Paea in the Hull squad

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 15 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Leeds; Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Hull FC have named prop Brad Fash in their squad as replacement for the injured Mickey Paea.

Veteran back-rower Gareth Ellis shows no sign of hanging up his boots as he is again included, while winger Ratu Naulago also retains a spot.

Wakefield Trinity welcome back back-rower Matty Ashurst and Jordan Crowther, with the latter to line up at loose-forward for Chris Chester's side.

The injured James Batchelor and Keegan Hurst both drop out.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Lane, Litten, Naulago, Ellis

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood