Michael McIlorum: Catalans hooker ruled out with pectoral muscle injury

Michael McIlorum has played in three games for Catalans Dragons so far this season

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum will be out for several weeks after he sustained a pectoral muscle injury.

The 31-year-old was forced to go off during the Dragons' 46-0 thrashing at home by Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

The club said a scan showed the Ireland international, who joined them from Wigan, does not require surgery.

Catalans have won two of their five Super League games this season and next face Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.