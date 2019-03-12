Super League: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

St Helens have won their first five matches of the 2019 Super League season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 14 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Huddersfield Giants will be without injured Aaron Murphy for the visit of St Helens in Super League on Thursday.

Forward Matty English is added to the squad that beat champions Wigan in their previous fixture, their first points of 2019.

St Helens have the only 100% record in the division after starting with five successive wins.

Hooker Aaron Smith stays in the 19-man squad after appearing in the win over London Broncos last time out.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Roche, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Joe Wardle.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote.