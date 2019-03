Regan Grace has scored three tries for Wales in six appearances

Regan Grace is set to sign a contract extension at St Helens that will keep him at the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old Wales winger has scored 33 tries in 62 appearances over three seasons.

The last of those scores came last weekend as Saints beat London Broncos 26-0.

After his breakthrough in 2017, Grace signed a contract extension in May, 2017.