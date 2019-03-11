Taulima Tautai: Wigan Warriors prop receives three-game suspension

Taulima Tautai
Taulima Tautai was banned for three games for contrary behaviour

Wigan prop Taulima Tautai has been banned by the Rugby Football League for "other contrary behaviour" in Friday's Super League defeat by Huddersfield.

The 30-year-old was given a three-game suspension after his boot made contact with the face of Giants back-rower Ukuma Ta'ai following a tackle.

He will miss games against Warrington, Salford and Catalans Dragons.

Teammates Tony Clubb and Willie Isa also received penalty notices without a ban for Grade A offences in the game.

Catalans back-rower Kenny Edwards, Salford back-rower Ben Nakubuwai and Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell were all cautioned.

