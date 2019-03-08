Sam Kasiano: Catalans Dragons sign Samoa prop from Melbourne Storm

Sam Kasiano was part of the New Zealand team that lost 34-2 to Australia in the 2013 World Cup final before representing Samoa from 2015

Catalans Dragons have signed Samoa prop Sam Kasiano from Melbourne Storm.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Perpignan-based side.

Auckland-born Kasiano played six times for New Zealand, including the 2013 World Cup final against Australia, but has since won five caps for Samoa.

"He is blessed with an incredible attacking skill set whilst the physical impact he will create can alter the course of any game," head coach Steve McNamara told the club website.

"We left our last overseas spot available to add to our group at the appropriate time and feel we have added a real 'game changer` to our team.

"This is a great signing not only for the Catalans Dragons, but also for the Super League competition."