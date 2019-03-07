Stevie Ward: Leeds Rhinos forward out for 10-12 weeks after knee operation

Stevie Ward played in Grand Final wins for Leeds in 2012 and 2017

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward could be out for almost three months after knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was injured during Leeds' Super League defeat at St Helens on 22 February.

"The process has been started to make sure, long term, that Stevie's knee is right," said head coach Dave Furner.

"The surgeon was very confident that he could repair the damage and Stevie will be working hard to get back ready to go for the team."