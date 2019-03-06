Matt Davis: London Broncos re-sign Warrington Wolves forward on loan

Matt Davis played for London Broncos in last season's Qualifiers

Super League side London Broncos have re-signed Warrington Wolves second row Matt Davis on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward left the capital to join the Wire on a two-year contract at the end of last season.

"Matty is a great lad with an attitude to match and we are sure he will add lots to the group," Broncos head coach Danny Ward told the club website.

"He was a big part of the Broncos and what we have achieved over the last few years and it's great to have him back."