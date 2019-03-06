Matt Davis: London Broncos re-sign Warrington Wolves forward on loan

Matt Davis in action for London Broncos
Matt Davis played for London Broncos in last season's Qualifiers

Super League side London Broncos have re-signed Warrington Wolves second row Matt Davis on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward left the capital to join the Wire on a two-year contract at the end of last season.

"Matty is a great lad with an attitude to match and we are sure he will add lots to the group," Broncos head coach Danny Ward told the club website.

"He was a big part of the Broncos and what we have achieved over the last few years and it's great to have him back."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you