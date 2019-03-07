Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Niall Evalds in action for Salford Red Devils
Salford's Niall Evalds has scored four tries in Super League this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara makes two changes from the squad which beat Warrington.

Greg Bird and Lambert Belmas are back, replacing Antoni Maria and the injured Tony Gigot. and could both make their first appearance of the season.

Ed Chamberlain is named in a Salford squad for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

Jake Bibby could make his first start of 2019 and Mark Flanagan may return, while Lee Mossop is injured.

Catalans (from): Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Yaha, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you