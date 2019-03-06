Super League: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Dom Manfredi has not started for Wigan since last year's Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors welcome back winger Dom Manfredi for Friday's match against Super League's bottom side Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.

Ben Flower and Gabe Hamlin also return for Wigan, whose two-point deduction has now been suspended for 12 months after an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

Akuila Uate, Joe Wardle and Oliver Roberts are all back in Huddersfield's 19-man squad.

The Giants are bottom of the table after four successive defeats.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bullock, Clubb, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellow, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, Joe Wardle, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Jake Wardle.