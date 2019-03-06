Super League: St Helens v London Broncos

From the section

Kevin Naiqama was forced off with a head knock against Leeds Rhinos on 22 February

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens have made just one change to their 19-man squad, with centre Kevin Naiqama replacing Matty Costello.

Fiji international Naiqama missed last week's victory over Salford Red Devils with a head injury.

Jacob Ogden and James Meadows could make their Super League debuts for London Broncos, who beat Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Matt Davis also goes straight the 19-man squad after joining on loan from Warrington Wolves on Wednesday.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Davis, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Meadows, Ogden, Pelissier, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.