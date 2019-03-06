Super League: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Carl Ablett
Carl Ablett has not featured for Leeds since last year
Betfred Super League
Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back duo Jamie Shaul and Scott Taylor, while Ratu Naulago could make his home debut.

Shaul missed last weekend's victory over Huddersfield Giants with a head injury and Taylor returns after serving a three-match suspension.

Forward Carl Ablett is included in Leeds' 19-man squad for the first time this season, and full-back Jack Walker is also back.

But captain Kallum Watkins will miss out because of bruising on his knee.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Maraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Litten, Naulago, Ellis.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ablett, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.

