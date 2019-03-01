Michael Shenton: Castleford Tigers captain signs two-year contract extension

Michael Shenton began his career with Castleford before moving to St Helens

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton has signed a two-year contract with his hometown club.

The former England centre, 32, rejoined the Tigers in 2013 from St Helens and has amassed 302 appearances across two spells, scoring 148 tries for the club.

Shenton has played in all three of Castleford's Super League matches this season and scored two tries.

"To see how the club has grown and to be part of that is one of my highlights and achievements," Shenton said.

"This is the only club for me now."