Widnes takeover: Administrators agree deal to save Championship club

Administrators have agreed a deal with a consortium to take over and save Widnes Vikings, which will be formally ratified on Friday.

The new holding company, Widnes Rugby League Club Limited, has already been registered with Companies House.

Widnes were placed in administration last week, prompting fans to begin a fundraising campaign which has raised more than £100,000 in support.

It means Sunday's home game with Featherstone is likely to go ahead.

More to follow.

