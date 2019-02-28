Joe Arundel: Wakefield Trinity centre extends deal

Joe Arundel has been with Wakefield since 2015
Joe Arundel has extended his Wakefield contract until 2021

Wakefield Trinity centre Joe Arundel has agreed a contract extension at Belle Vue until 2021.

Arundel has been with Trinity since 2015, when he joined the club from Hull FC and helped them to retain Super League status.

The 27-year-old, who began his career at Castleford, has made 82 appearances for Trinity, scoring 18 tries.

"I'm delighted for Joe. He's a quality player and offers plenty to the squad," Wakefield coach Chris Chester said.

