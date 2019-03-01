Super League: London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

Sean O'Loughlin's Wigan have won only one of their first three Super League fixtures this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos welcome back full-back Alex Walker after he missed the Castleford defeat with a hand injury.

Coach Danny Ward has also called up forward Rob Butler and close-season signing Morgan Smith.

Wigan are without Joe Greenwood and Gabe Hamlin through concussion, while prop Ben Flower has been rested.

Former Broncos three-quarter Tony Clubb - now an established prop - and Oliver Partington come in to strengthen the pack in their absence.

The reigning Super League champions start the day still without a point, already eight adrift of 100% leaders St Helens, as a result of their pre-season points deduction, for which their appeal is due to be heard next week.

After starting the season with a narrow defeat at St Helens, Wigan's only win so far was at home to Leeds, prior to their World Club Challenge loss by Sydney Roosters and last weekend's Golden Point defeat by Hull.

Broncos are two points better off, thanks to their victory over Wakefield on the opening weekend, prior to successive defeats by Hull KR and Castleford.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, R Williams, Yates

Wigan (from): Bullock, Byrne, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Gildart, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Tautai, G Williams