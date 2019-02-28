Super League: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

From the section

Josh Charnley scored two tries in Warrington's win at Huddersfield last time out

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons have restored prop Julian Bousquet, half-back Lucas Albert and returning winger Fouad Yaha - back from rugby union - to the squad.

They provide cover for the injured David Mead and Jodie Broughton, as well as forwards Ben Garcia and Greg Bird.

Veteran back rower Ben Westwood returns to the Warrington Wolves squad for the first time since the opening weekend.

Westwood, 37, replaces versatile Harvey Livett in Steve Price's side for the trip to Perpignan.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Yaha, Tomkins

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood