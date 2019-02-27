Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Danny Brough made his 500th career appearance in Wakefield's victory over Catalans

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Matt Parcell and back-rower James Donaldson return for Leeds Rhinos after missing the loss to St Helens last week with head injuries.

Rhinos forward Stevie Ward is out with a knee problem that may require surgery.

Wakefield are unable to call on back-rower Jordan Crowther, with Pauli Pauli back to potentially make his first appearance of the season.

Australian forward Pauli has been out with a knee injury since pre-season.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood