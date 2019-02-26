Super League: Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Salford have won three of their first four Super League matches this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 28 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford have made one change to their 19-man squad for Thursday's home Super League match with St Helens.

Loose forward Mark Flanagan is poised to face his former club, with fellow forward Lee Mossop dropping out.

Jack Ashworth and Matty Costello replace Danny Richardson and Kevin Naiqama in the St Helens squad.

Fiji centre Naiqama was forced off early with a head knock in Saints' 27-22 home victory over Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Both teams have started the season well - the Red Devils have been victorious in three of their opening four games, while Saints have a 100% winning record from their three matches.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello.