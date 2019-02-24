Hull FC: Sneyd 'probably won't remember' scoring Super League's first golden point

Marc Sneyd (right, wearing number seven) celebrates his Golden Point as Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors.

History-maker Marc Sneyd admits kicking Super League's first golden-point winner lifted him from heartbreak to ecstasy in the two most dramatic minutes of the season so far.

But he reckons he's every chance of forgetting the moment in years to come.

Whenever anyone asks in future who was the first man to win a golden-point game in the Super League, he admits: "I probably won't get it right.

"I probably won't remember too much of the game tomorrow, if I'm honest."

Hull's search for a first win since last June looked to have been snatched from them when Wigan centre Oliver Gildart scored in the last minute to tie the score at 22-22 in the pulsating encounter at the DW Stadium

But when Zak Hardaker missed the goal, after the hooter had sounded, the Super League got its first taste of sudden-death extra time, and the chance for Sneyd to write his name into the record books after 90 seconds of overtime.

"It was heartbreak, to be honest," says Sneyd, as he and his team-mates waited for the conversion that could have condemned them to a 14th straight defeat, stretching back to last summer.

"We haven't won for that long and that happens at the end. More often than not kickers in Super League will knock that over every day of the week.

"Under the posts we were trying to be as positive as possible, telling ourselves it was golden point and this is what we needed to do," says Sneyd.

"Luckily enough he missed it and gave us the chance to do what said we should do."

In their first attack, Hull found a position to give Sneyd his chance to strike.

"There's not too much going through my mind at that point," he admitted.

"It might sound daft, but it's my job. Everyone else has done their job, when it comes to a drop goal it's my responsibility.

"It might sound big-headed, but I do tend to knock them over. It was a brilliant feeling."