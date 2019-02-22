Ratu Naulago: Hull FC sign Fijian winger on permanent deal

Ratu Naulago has been given a temporary release from active service in the army to pursue his opportunity at Hull FC
Ratu Naulago has been given a temporary release from active service in the army to sign for Hull FC

Hull FC have signed Ratu Naulago on a permanent deal after the Fijian impressed during a trial at the club.

The winger is a serving soldier in the British Army and recently helped Saracens to the Premiership 7s title but has now switched codes.

Naulago has been released from active army service to allow him to join Hull.

"Ratu has shown significant improvement in a short space of time with us. I'm looking forward to watching him grow at our club," said head coach Lee Radford.

