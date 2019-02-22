Widnes Vikings go into administration and deducted 12 points by RFL

Widnes have started the season with two wins from three Championship matches

Widnes Vikings have been deducted 12 points after going into administration and face liquidation if suitable investment is not found by next week.

A proposed takeover fell through on Tuesday, while Sunday's game against Sheffield Eagles has been postponed.

Earlier this week, the club received March's central distribution money from the Rugby Football League early so that they were able to pay their players.

Widnes were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year stint.

The Vikings are one of the most recognisable names in English rugby league and enjoyed their most successful era in the 1970s and 1980s, winning three league championships, four Challenge Cup finals and the World Club Challenge in 1989 during that period.

But they fell on hard times after being relegated from Super League in 2005 and went into administration two years later, before being taken over by local businessman Steve O'Connor.

The Vikings returned to the top flight under the licensing system in 2012 but did not finish any higher than seventh in the table during their most recent spell in Super League.

They have won two of their first three Championship matches this season.

More to follow.