Widnes Vikings: Club postpone game amid ongoing uncertainty about their future

Widnes Vikings have postponed Sunday's Championship game against Sheffield Eagles "with discussions ongoing to ensure the club's survival".

A prospective takeover of the club fell through on Tuesday and they were then unable to pay staff on Wednesday.

The Vikings were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year spell in the top tier of rugby league.

They said the decision to postpone Sunday's game had been done "in conjunction" with the Eagles.

Widnes said they would be making no further comment at this stage and would update supporters as soon as the club could confirm further details.

In a statement on Tuesday the Vikings said the takeover had collapsed after a "key member" of the group pulled out "at a late stage".

"As a result, the club has, as yet, failed to secure the necessary investment and is unable to make its payroll commitments for all employees tomorrow," they added.

"The club continues to invite other expressions of interest from individuals or groups that may wish to support Widnes Vikings at this time."

The Vikings have won two and lost one of their three league fixtures this season.