Widnes Vikings takeover falls through at former Super League club

Widnes Vikings were relegated from Super League last September

A prospective takeover of Widnes Vikings has fallen through, with the Championship club subsequently unable to pay staff on Wednesday.

A consortium of investors was expected to take ownership of Widnes on Tuesday, but a "key member" of the group pulled out "at a late stage".

The Vikings said in a club statement that "efforts to secure investment remain ongoing".

Widnes were relegated from Super League in 2018, ending their seven-year stay.

"It had appeared likely that a consortium of investors would take ownership of the club today [Tuesday], providing the necessary investment to secure the club's future stability," said the club.

"However, at a late stage, a key member of this consortium have withdrawn from this process. As a result, the club has, as yet, failed to secure the necessary investment and is unable to make its payroll commitments for all employees tomorrow.

"The club continues to invite other expressions of interest from individuals or groups that may wish to support Widnes Vikings at this time.

"The club is taking advice in response to this matter. Widnes Vikings continue to trade and, at this stage, our scheduled fixture against Sheffield Eagles will be unaffected by these challenges."