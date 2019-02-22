Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Liam Farrell sustained his pectoral tear in the 50th minute of Wigan's defeat by Sydney Roosters

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentaries available via the BBC Sport website and app; live scores online

Wigan Warriors will be without forward Liam Farrell for the visit of Hull FC in Super League on Sunday.

Farrell suffered a torn pectoral muscle in their defeat by Sydney Roosters and will be out for four months.

New Hull signing Ratu Naulago comes straight into their side for the trip to the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, Albert Kelly remains out of action as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury picked up in pre-season against Wakefield.

Wigan come into the game off the back of their World Club Challenge loss to the Roosters, with the 2018 NRL Premiers beating them 20-8 at the DW Stadium on 17 February.

The Cherry and Whites make two changes from the defeat, with Jarrod Sammut and Liam Byrne replacing Tony Clubb and Farrell.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Byrne, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Langtree, Litten, Naulago, Ellis.

Referee: B. Thaler.