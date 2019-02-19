Ben Crooks: Hull KR lose injured winger for up to six weeks

Ben Crooks of Hull KR
Ben Crooks joined Hull KR in 2018

Hull KR winger Ben Crooks will be out of action for up to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his back.

Crooks suffered a broken vertebra during his side's 22-12 win over London Broncos on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital after he was injured in a tackle and failed to return for the second half.

A Hull KR statement read: "The club will work closely with Ben to ensure he returns to full fitness and ready for match action as soon as possible."

